SOLAR And RAVI Recreates Their Photobomb From 3 Years Ago

They're releasing a new single "Leopard" together on August 22nd!

Remember when Ravi from VIXX accidentally photobombed Solar's photo 3 years ago?(I didn't know I would be in the same shot..Sorry Solar #Mamamoo #Decalcomanie Fighting)Well, they recently recreated it to promote their new single Leopard which is coming out on August 22nd.They took 2 photos each. While Ravi was in front, all serious like that, Solar stood in the background doing funny poses. And vice versa. Their bright, funny personalities are clearly the reason for such chemistry between the two!Who would've thought that this accidental photo would be recreated 3 years later?You don't have to apologize no more Ravi. You have all the permission to photobomb any of Solar's pictures. Actually, we want more!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com