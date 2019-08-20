본문 바로가기

SOLAR And RAVI Recreates Their Photobomb From 3 Years Ago

voomvoom 2019.08.20 14:13
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
Remember when Ravi from VIXX accidentally photobombed Solar's photo 3 years ago?

They're releasing a new single "Leopard" together on August 22nd!

 
Screenshot from Instagram

Screenshot from Instagram

 
(I didn't know I would be in the same shot..Sorry Solar #Mamamoo #Decalcomanie Fighting)
 
Well, they recently recreated it to promote their new single Leopard which is coming out on August 22nd. 
 
They took 2 photos each. While Ravi was in front, all serious like that, Solar stood in the background doing funny poses. And vice versa. Their bright, funny personalities are clearly the reason for such chemistry between the two!
 
Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

Photo from Instagram

 
Who would've thought that this accidental photo would be recreated 3 years later?
 
You don't have to apologize no more Ravi. You have all the permission to photobomb any of Solar's pictures. Actually, we want more!
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
