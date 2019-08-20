BTS Drops a Surprize Teaser For ARMY Membership Webzine

The boys look like they came straight out of a film noir!

Attention all ARMYs! BTS just dropped a teaser for the official ARMY membership webzine, and the concept will blow your mind!The 42-second-long video looks somewhat like a movie trailer with the Mic Drop remix as the background music. It says that it is produced and distributed by BigHit Entertainment and invested by ARMYs (which is so true btw).The video starts with the phrase "Seven different worlds shined by seven different lights". After a short black and white clip of the 7 members all in black harnessed outfits, the members are individually introduced with snippets of what seems to be the content that are to be released.What's noteworthy is that the rap line (Suga, RM, J-Hope) are in a brighter setting compared to the vocal line (Jimin, V, Jin, Jungkook). V, Jin, and Jungkook especially looks like they came straight out of a film noir.The ARMY ZIP is coming soon on October. This never-before-seen content is bringing a lot of excitement and curiosity for ARMYs.And what's with all that "superhero" concept? Are the boys being portrayed as seven different superheroes? What are your thoughts on this webzine? Let us know what you think in the comments!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com