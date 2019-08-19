We're all dying to know!

I know articles are supposed to give the readers answers, but this one just poses a question.Where is J-Hope going?He was last spotted at Incheon airport today, on August 19th, headed for the United States. Sources say it's for an overseas promotion but few knows what the promotion is for."Hobi*, where are you going?" is currently a real-time trend in Twitter, and there's a whole thread trying to speculate what Hobi is trying to do overseas during his break. Shouldn't he be enjoying his much-deserved vacation like the rest of the BTS members?Where do you think he's going?Well Hobi, if you could please tell us where you're going so I can write a more informative article, I would really appreciate it. Thanks!*Hobi is J-Hope's nicknameByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com