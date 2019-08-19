BTS JIMIN and ERIC NAM Spotted in Alec Benjamin's Seoul Concert

Alec Benjamin even sang a little bit of BTS' Fake Love!

On August 18th, Jimin and Eric Nam were spotted in MUV Hall, Seoul at Alec Benjamin's concert.A few days ago, Jimin received a Tweet from Alec Benjamin who invited Jimin to his show in Seoul.His invitation was probably because he noticed that Jimin included a few of his songs on his Spotify playlist including, and many more.So Jimin and Eric Nam attended Alec Benjamin's show and enjoyed the performance from the 2nd floor. Fans who were recording the show was surprised to find out that Jimin was also filmed in the same shot!Alec Benjamin also sang a little bit of BTS' Fake Love right in front of Jimin!After the show Jimin tweeted Alec Benjamin "Your voice is heavenly. Thanks for coming.", which he replied "You're the best :) (heart emoji)".Alec also tweeted "SEOUL WAS AMAZING! thanks so much for coming to my show, Jimin", with a picture of the two standing together.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com