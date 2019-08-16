How V Unintentionally Started a Simpson Drawing Competition

The actual writer for The Simpsons series has joined the chat

On August 15th V requested a favor on Weverse to draw himself and his pet dog Tan (full name Yeontan) as a Simpson character."Can you draw me as a Simpson character? I want to frame it. I want to see a V Simpson and also Tan Simpson. If there are any ARMYs out there who is good at drawing, can you try it if you have the time?"He later added "It doesn't have to be good. You can just edit it or anything you want. Just make me into a Simpson character. I want to see my self portrait (drooling emoji)".This started a drawing competition and people started uploading their own version of BTS drawings as Simpsons. Here are some of my personal favorites.When a fan asked if this was what he wanted, V answered "That's it!!! That's what I wanted!!!"And did you know that this wasn't the first time V tried to get a V Simpson drawing? In 2014 he tweeted, "I tried drawing Taehyung Simpson and it's so hard...sob sob".Then, the actual writer for the Simpsons accepted the challenge. Al Jean, who was the EP/writer of the Simpsons series for 30 years had tweeted "attention BTS Army no guarantee but I will try". Can you imagine how happy V will be to find out that the actual writer will draw a V Simpson character for him?This isn't the first time the crew for The Simpsons has shown their affection for BTS. In a Simpson episode, there was a sign that said "BTS Army New Recruitment Center" in the background.Can't wait to see Al's drawing and V's reaction to it!