HOW To Wear PINK Like A BOSS: Inspired BY RED VELVET Teaser Photo

It seems like just yesterday that Red Velvet came back with a summer song, Zimzalabim. he excitement from their comeback has yet to subside, but now they're coming back again with another summer song Umpah, Umpah!SM Entertainment released the new album's teaser photo, 'ReVe Festival Day 2,' yesterday, and let me tell you it's just plain gorgeous. The girls of Red Velvet are dressed up as pink western cowgirls.Well, of course, I couldn't just let this slide. I had to find out where to get these outfits and how to recreate this look. I mean, mainly because it is a Wednesday. And on Wednesdays, we wear PINK.Well, there you have it. Your pinkspiration.The outfits in the photo are quite high-end and pricey, but if you would like to see an article on how to recreate the looks with a tight budget, let me know in the Facebook comments! I'll be sure to take all of your opinions into account!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com