WHY Is JUNGKOOK'S Hair Trending?!

Because it's goddamn sexy that's why

So immediately after BTS performed at the 2019 Family concert on August 11th at Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, Jungkook's hair started trending on Twitter.Why?Because it was goddamn sexy, that's why.I don't know if that's real water or sweat, or the hair was intentionally styled to look perpetually wet, but at the end of the day, does any of that matter?All that matters, is that Jungkook is looking fine af.Lord almighty, give me strength, because this is way too much sexy for me to handle.Ok, look. you've had a rough day. You had awkward encounters during the day and had to go through uncomfortable conversations. The kids at school were mean. Your boss doesn't appreciate you. You get paid too little, but you work too much. Nothing seems to go in your favor. You're stressed out. But let's all put aside for a moment and enjoy this perfection.Well, there you go. Day made better.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com