MONSTA X Performs On Jimmy Kimmel Live With French Montana!

Monsta X appeared onto perform 5 of their songs, and they totally ripped the stage!Monsta X is currently on their US tour with their last concert in LA left, which is to be aired live on V Live on August 11th. Today they performed their hit songs, andoff-air at Jimmy Kimmel. You can watch the full video here!It's amazing to see so many Monbebes out there waving the Monsta X light stick to stan for Monsta X, and you can even hear them shouting the fan chant!They also performedwith French Montana on the main stage, and the boys once again killed it with perfect vocals, rap, and dance. Check out their performance here!Monsta X is also scheduled to appear ontomorrow and they will be the first K-Pop artist to perform in the awards.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com