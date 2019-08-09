"Dope" MV Becomes BTS' 6th MV With Over 500M Views

BTS'surpassed 500 million views!On August 9th 6 AM, the MV for BTS'from their mini-albumhas been played over 500 million times.It is an added sum of views from the video on 1theK YouTube channel and on BigHit Entertainment channel.Alongsidewith over 790 million views,have all surpassed 500 million views.being their 6th MV with on the list, BTS has broken their own record of K-Pop artist with the most MVs that has over 500 million views.BTS' other songs such ashas over 400 million views, Not Today andhas 300 million views, andhas over 200 million views.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com