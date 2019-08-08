An Unexpected Song Found in the New BTS Movie, "BRING THE SOUL : THE MOVIE"

In the newly released BTS movie, one song has come to our attention and it is called. Since this film is about BTS' world tour, we expected it to be filled with songs from theconcert setlist, but a totally unexpected song came out so we took a further look.is one of BTS' rarely bright and joyful 'love song', a song from thealbum back in 2014.The songtells a story about a guy who regrets before going to bed about how he couldn't approach his crush properly, but rather behave childishly. The English title is, but originally the title '이불 킥' means 'Blanket Kick'. In Korea, it is an expression to describe the moment you go to bed but suddenly remembers a very embarrassing thing you've done in the past, and kick your blanket in shame.The lyric goes like this. "I keep acting weird in front of you. You are so pretty, pretty, pretty.", and "Why did I do that? I think I'm going to 'blanket kick'".In 2015, BTS revealed the choreography forto celebrate their debut anniversary during the FESTA season. The song is loved by fans because 'it has so many points you cannot miss'. For instance, the signature flower petal pose!Also, the word ‘kiss’ comes out a lot in the song, and whenever it does, BTS would pose as if they are kissing each other. If you look closely at the choreography video, you can see that V corners Jin into the wall as if he’s trying to kiss him! During concerts, things can go pretty wild on stage, making the crowd go wild as well!There’s a Korean phrase that goes ‘There may be a person who had never heard of it, but there’s no one who has heard it only once’, and this can be applied to the song. Why don’t you take a listen to the song, and think about this newly learnt phrase?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com