The CUTEST Reaction That V Had When He Was On A Tube Boat

Thank you for blessing us with yet another adorable BTS moment.On August 6th of Run BTS!, the BTS members visited Gapyeong to partake in some water sports. For this episode, BTS members were supposed to do quizzes while enjoying water recreational activities. Little did V know the adversity that lied ahead of him.Well, as you can see everyone was excited to board, including V!And when the members boarded on the round tube boat, the instructor who was driving the motorboat told the members to tell him if the ride was going too fast.So poor V let his guard down, thinking that everything would be OK.Oh how wrong he was.For poor little V it was going too fast, so he shouted and shouted at the top of his lungs but to no avail. He cried, begged, and shouted that it was going too fast but the motorboat didn't seem to slow down."It's too fast!! too fast!! It's fast!! It's too fast!! You told me to tell you if it was too fast! My shoe fell off!!"Ok, everybody let's take a moment to appreciate how unbearably cute V sounds right about now.Just listen to V's voice. It's too pure for this world.But for our unfortunate V, his day only got worse.As soon as they got off Jungkook made fun of V for how he kept shouting it was too fast."The instructor told us to tell us if it was too fast so V was like'I'ts too fast! It's too fast!' but the instructor wouldn't listen."Don't worry V. Don't you cry because ARMYs are here to protect you.