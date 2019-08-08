본문 바로가기

X1 Drops Teaser for their Debut Choreography!

voomvoom 2019.08.08 13:35
Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

 
X1 just uploaded a 16 second long video of them practicing the choreography for their new song.
 
The video titled "[X"] M/V Shooting D-1" was taken in August 3rd which was just 5 days ago. The video was muted but we could see a short glimpse of what the choreography is like.
 
 
Kim Woo-seok who finished in 1st place in Produce X 101 appears in the center of the formation from behind Kim Yo-han and Lee Han-kyul, who makes an X shape with their arms as if to symbolize the X in X1.
 
Their first mini album Quantum Leap will be released in August 27th.
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
