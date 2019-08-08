본문 바로가기

CHUNGHA and JOO KYUL-KYUNG Filming "Battle Trip" in China

voomvoom 2019.08.08 11:28
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
A number of sources reported that I.O.I members Chungha and Joo Kyul-kyung are currently filming Battle Trip in China, a Korean reality show where celebrity friends gather up as a team to travel tourist spots all over the world.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
I.O.I, who had debuted in 2016 from the first season of Produce 101, has announced their reunion as a group this fall. The news of Chungha and Joo Kyulkyung appearing on this reality show is bringing up much excitement for many fans.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
This news is especially meaningful in that it will be their first reality show after their reunion. Fans are curious if Chungha and Joo Kyul-kyung will discuss further throughout the show about their side of the story of I.O.I's reunion.
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Meanwhile, I.O.I will have their comeback this October without Somi and Yoo Yeon-jung as a 9 member group. 
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
