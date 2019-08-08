SM Announces Their Launch of Super K-pop Group "SUPER M"

Are you ready to meet the avengers of K-Pop? Super M has officially announced their debut and members today, August 8th.Jeff Benjamin, a K-Pop columnist at, posted photos of the newly launching supergroup Super M on his Twitter early this morning. Lee Soo-man, head producer of SM Entertainment, gave the surprise announcement at Capitol Congress 2019.He introduced Super M as "the Avengers of K-pop", a rightful title as the 7 member group consists of Taemin, Baekhyun, Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Lucas, and Ten.Who's excited to see this new group and listen to their music? I know I am!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com