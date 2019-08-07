The Story Behind How ITZY RYUJIN Got Cast By JYP

The rising rookie girl group ITZY is all the rage right now.Ever wonder where these multi-talented girls pop out from?Well today we're going to tell you the story of how Ryujin from ITZY got cast.Recently an anonymous user posted on an online community the story behind how Ryujin from ITZY got casted as a JYP trainee.So this anonymous writer claimed that she was one of Ryujin's closest friends and that they went to church together since elementary school. Ryujin was in the church choir and she always said her dream is to be a actor. She had the talent for that as well.Well, during winter break before going up to 8th grade, Ryujin went to a Got7 fan meeting and was spotted in the eyes of one of the JYP personnel.I mean, look at her. It would be harder not to spot her. Well, the JYP staff recognized her star quality right away and cast her as one of the trainees. That's how she got into JYP.The anonymous user also didn't pull back from complimenting Ryujin. "No wonder JYP is supportive! she's so pretty. She's also really nice and has a good personality. I knew she would make it if she debuted."Fans were surprised to know that Ryujin was once an AhGaSe (the fandom name for Got7). The story of her getting cast is almost like a K-drama come true. If there's anyone who benefited the most from fangirling, it would be Ryujin.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com