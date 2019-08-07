Is Wanna One Gathering Today to Celebrate Their 2nd Anniversary?

Congratulations Wanna One and Wannables on your 2nd anniversary!Although Wanna One has officially ended their career last December and has now returned to their agencies to debut as a new group or as a solo, they still live on in Wannables' hearts as one whole group.Wanna One member Lai Kuan-lin once mentioned during a reality showthat the members have all agreed to meet on August 7th every year. The member who earned the most that year will pay for the meal, and if one doesn't keep their promise he would resign from the entertainment industry.Today, reports have said that Wanna One is having a gathering today and that the exact time and place is unknown, but is assumed to be in the evening. This year is their first anniversary after each member started their own careers. They are also reported to give a greeting message for fans today.However, Yoon Ji-sung who is currently serving in the military and some members may not be able to attend this gathering. Instead, Yoon Ji-sung's official Twitter posted 4 photos with the caption "These are the photos that Yoon asked us to upload on August 7th before his enlistment. Have a great day, this day means a lot to him".Park Ji-hoon's agency Maroo Entertaintment said that "Park Ji-hoon is to meet the Wanna One members privately to celebrate their 2 year anniversary".Kim Jae-hwan's agency Swing Entertainment also said "From what we know, they are to have a gathering to celebrate their 2nd anniversary. It is a private schedule so we do not know any further details".Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com