These GIFs Show You What It's Like to be an Idol Makeup Artist

voomvoom 2019.08.05 14:48
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Imagine that there is a job where you are obligated to see your bias every single day. Now imagine that your job is to see their faces up close. Hard to imagine that it's a real job, but this is what makeup artists have to do on a daily basis. 
 
These are some GIFs of makeup artists retouching idols' makeup to help them shine brightly on stage.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
If you were a makeup artist, do you think you'd be able to contain your excitement when you are literally standing right next to them? If it was me, I wouldn't even get paid!
 
Nah, come to think of it, it would actually be great to get paid for meeting my bias. If that's not the perfect-est job in the world, I don't know what is!
