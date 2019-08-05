JYP and KONNECT Admits to JIHYO and KANG DANIEL Dating

TWICE Jihyo's agency JYP Entertainment and Kang Daniel's agency KONNECT Entertainment both responded to reports on the two idols dating by confirming their relationship.The following are the statement of both agencies.KONNECT Entertainment's statement:We would like to give an official statement regarding today's reports on Kang Daniel and Jihyo's relationship.Firstly, we apologize for the belated statement after checking the facts between the two artists.They have confirmed that they have mutual affections for each other.Thank you.JYP Entertainment's statement:Hello. This is JYP Entertainment.We would like to give notice regarding TWICE member Jihyo.The two artists are currently in a relationship.Thank you.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com