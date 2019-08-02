A Complete SNSD Reunion On TIFFANY YOUNG'S Birthday!

Yesterday, August 1st, was Tiffany Young's birthday. And to celebrate her birthday, all 8 members of SNSD (Girls' Generation) reunited!It has been a while since we've seen a full SNSD reunion anywhere. Taeyeon and Tiffany Young each got their own solo acts as musicians and members like Sooyoung and Seohyun have a whole another career as actresses.Well, it's nice to know even after all these years, they still got each others' backs!Sooyoung also posted on her Instagram, a photo of the SNSD reunion, saying "Welcome back HOME honey #wegotyourback."Ok for real though. How sweet is this!Nice to know that for these 8 Kpop angels, SNSD is always home.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com