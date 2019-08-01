5 Kpop Idol Groups That Are Coming Back This Summer

Hope you guys are having fun this season because we're already halfway through summer!Well, it's not over till it's over!5 blockbuster idol groups are having a major comeback this August and you're going to finish off this hot season with a K-pop filled blast!Let's take a look at which idols are coming back.1. SeventeenSeventeen is coming back on August 5th. The wait won't be much longer! It's their comeback in 7 months after, their 6th mini album that they released in January. Fans are looking forward to what Seventeen will bring next to the game with this new comeback album.2. Oh My GirlAnother idol coming back on August 5th is Oh My Girl. The 7 angels of Oh My Girl are once again showcasing their lovely talents in a new summer package album3. JBJ95JBJ95 is the idol group with Produce 101 Season 2 contestants Kenta and Kim Sang Kyun as its members. They're coming back on August 6th with a title track called. And like its title, the song will most definitely be lit.4. X1Don't forget about X1. You voted, hence they were created! They're the hottest beings in Kpop right now. Well, technically it's not really a come back but more of a debut.But one thing is for sure! They will be officially stepping foot into the Kpop scene on August 27th!With their debut showcase in Seoul Gocheok sky dome, they are going to be ringing the bells for their debut!5. Red VelvetSummer is now Red Velvet's season. In a recent fan meeting, Red Velvet members revealed that they are getting ready to come back in August. The fans at the site later told reporters that Red Velvet hinted that this new album will full of iconic summer song to cool off the heat like '' and '.' Well, we're going to leave it to the queens of summer and let them get to work!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com