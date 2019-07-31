What Happens When V Tries Out VR Games

In yesterday'sEp.82, more footage of the boys playing VR game were revealed, and fans couldn't help but notice how V can look so perfect even with the VR mask on.No, this is not during a photo shoot or an MV shoot. He's just listening to the instructions before trying out the VR games. If I were the instructor, my heart wouldn't have lasted a single second.After V lost the game, he took off the VR device and crumpled his hair. The red disposable mask that prevents the device from getting dirty doesn't affect his visuals from shining away.And why does he have to look so serious and so dreamy when he's just getting ready to play a game?But of course our Taetae doesn't go far and becomes the dorky guy we know when he's actually playing the game.So what happens when V plays a VR game? Not much different than usual. Handsome, and cute.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com