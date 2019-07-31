MONSTA X Will Be Appearing On 'Good Morning America' Tomorrow!!

Another K-pop group is going to make a guest appearance on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow (August 1st). Can you guess who it is?Monsta X!!Monsta X has really come a long way. The 7 members of Monsta X started out as reality show contestants for a show called. Each member fought their way to the top of the competition for a chance to debut, but now it seems like they're fighting their way to the top of the world.Monsta X will be the 4th K-pop group to appear on this internationally acclaimed American show after BTS, Blackpink, and NCT 127.Currently, Monsta X is on the world tour 'We Are Here', performing in 20 different cities, to spread their talents and influence all over the world.Watch out for how Monsta X takes over the North American continent. Their scope of popularity is growing bigger by the minute. They have been touring in 6 major cities in the U.S. before appearing on this nationally televised morning show. They will also be performing at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival in upcoming September in Las Vegas.Tune in to the U.S. ABC Channel on August 1st, 7 a.m. local time (Eastern Time) to see Monsta X showcase their newest songs.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com