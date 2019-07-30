TOP 5 Korean Male Celebrities That Are Mentioned Most To Plastic Surgeons

Although women are the key demographic when it comes to the beauty industry, more and more men are becoming invested in grooming.The number of men who pay visits to plastic surgeons or beauty clinics are increasing by the minute. Well, what looks do Korean men prefer?Apparently, these 5 Korean male celebrities are mentioned most to a plastic surgeon.The client's request? To make them look more like these dashing Korean stars.Seo Kang-joon is definitely the most mentioned celebrity to plastic surgeons. Women want him and men want to be like him. His looks are absolutely flawless and perfectly proportionate. I dare you to find one flaw about his face. No wonder clients wish to look like him.Cha Eun-woo is so good looking, fans even call him by the nickname 'face genius,' Well, 'face genius indeed. His looks are like a perfectly sculpted masterpiece.Not only is Park Bo-gum dashingly handsome but he's also one of those people that inevitably leaves a good impression on everyone he meets. For some reason, everything about him, his eyes and his smile look sincere and give off a good-hearted vibe. Perhaps men who want to leave a lasting impression envy Park Bo-gum's look the most.Park Seo-joon might not be your traditional handsome but he definitely has that 'je ne sais quoi' that makes him extremely likable and attractive. Something that a lot of men are chasing for.Nam Joo-hyuk's handsome yet approachable look is adored by many.He's the type of guy you fantasize about being your sunbae. But of course, men like Nam Joo-hyuk aren't easy to find in real life. But since plastic surgeons say that many men are planning to get plastic surgeries to look more like Nam Joo-hyuk, maybe that fantasy will become a reality.If you are also a foreigner hoping to receive or find out about any cosmetics procedures, try Gangnam Beauty. Don't worry about language barriers or not knowing where to start! Gangnam Beauty is a site that collaborates with trustworthy plastic surgeons and provides cosmetic services to international patients after a personal consulting session.They also offer packages that include interpretation services, hotel pick-ups, and the whole arrangement of the trip. It formed partnerships with facilities like Cheongdam U plastic surgery & dermatology, VIEW Plastic Surgery Hospital, GAROSU PLASTIC SURGERY, April 31 Plastic Surgery Hospital, and 1mm Plastic Surgery Hospital, and provides specialized medical care through these top professional clinics. These plastic surgery clinics have patients from over 100 different countries that visit for their international professional patient care system.If you are worried about side effects, please note that only qualified doctors with no medical accident records are in charge of the procedures. For more information, visit the link Gangnam-beauty.com or clickByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com