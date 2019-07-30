BTS Releases New Campaign Video to Celebrate International Friendship Day

BTS' LOVE MYSELF global campaign video was released today in celebration of International Friendship Day.The video was filmed with the UN to promote their campaign to end school violence and to commemorate International Friendship Day declared by the UN. The video includes the message of appeal toward families, schools, and society to bring interest in adolescents and children all around the world who are vulnerable to various violence and to show those who are suffering from school violence that kindness and friendship can be very powerful.The video was made as a part of the Love Myself campaign which is launched by BigHit and UNICEF, and UNICEF's 'ENDviolence' campaign. It is made in 6 different languages including English, French, Spanish, Arabic, Chinese, and also for the very first time, Korean.The 2 and a half minute video portrays friends who show kindness and warm friendship towards those who suffer from school violence and cyberbullying. It tells the viewers to become better people who respect one another and spread kindness.BTS members said "The LOVE MYSELF campaign is a campaign that tells adolescents and children globally to find love within themselves, and to spread the love to others" and that they hope the violence will be stopped throughout the world by spreading love and kindness.UNICEF Korea secretary general Lee Ki-chul spoke "We're very glad that BTS who spread messages of hope to teenagers all over the world is participating in this global campaign of UNICEF to stop the violence. We hope that this video to commemorate International Friendship Day will bring courage and comfort to children and adolescents, and become an opportunity to spread 'kindness'".Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com