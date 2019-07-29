What Are The Rest of the Trainees from Produce X 101 Doing Now?

is over, but it's not over for the trainees. Ever since the show was aired, the popularity of the show helped the trainees gain public attention and also from reality show producers and brands.Here are some of the projects that are scheduled for the trainees who didn't make it into X1.Shortly after the show ended, he opened up an Instagram account to communicate with his fans. Not only did he upload a photo of himself, but also a selfie of him, Lee Dong-wook and Kim Min-kyu who appeared together on the show.He did an Instagram live which for him had failed miserably, but excited many fans because so many friends and family members such as Song Yoo-bin, Kim Min-kyu, and Kim Si-hoon called him during the Insta live.Lee Jin-hyuk even announced that he is having a fan meeting on August 10th through his Instagram.He also didn't forget to thank Korean comedienne Park Mi-sun for rooting for him by leaving a comment in her Instagram. Park Mi-sun also left a heartwarming comment in his Instagram and said "Sorry that I couldn't go to your fan meeting~ Fighting".Not only is he active through social media, but he is also to appear in several reality shows such asand a new JTBC show called. He was even spotted filming for a show in a restaurant!Starship Entertainment has always been successful at bringing their trainees to stardom over the last 4 seasons of Produce X 101. Out of 5 trainees that appeared in, 2 have debuted as X1, and the rest has opened up a new account on Twitter called Starshipz.They have announced that Gu Jung-mo, Moon Hyun-bin, and Ham Won-jin will be having a V Live on July 31st where fans can ask questions to the boys.Starship also announced that they will be releasing a new boy group next year. The members are yet to be revealed, but is bringing up much anticipation for fans of the Starship trainees.Kim Min-kyu who had come so close to debuting but came in 12th, is also doing well these days. Like Lee Jin-hyuk, he made an Instagram account and uploaded selfies for fans. He is also known to be receiving numerous advertisement requests from various brands and companies.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com