Where To Get ITZY's Outfits In The New ICY MV

voomvoom 2019.07.29 16:01
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

 
The monster rookie, ITZY, has struck again! 
This time, they're back at it with their newest MV 'ICY.'
 
With 'ICY,' ITZY broke their own record of being the stars of the music video to reach 5 million views in the shortest amount of time. ITZY's first music video, Dalla Dalla took around 12 hours whereas this one took only 10 hours to reach 5 million views. 
 
ITZY's popularity is soaring over the roof!  
And There's going to be an ITZY craze this season! 
So to prepare ourselves for the ICY summer, let's take a moment to assess the upcoming trend by looking at the outfits ITZY members are wearing in the video. Here's where to get them!
 
RYUJIN
 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Versace

Photo from Versace

 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Vetements

Photo from Vetements

 
CHAERYEONG 
 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Adidas

Photo from Adidas

 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Fendi

Photo from Fendi

 
YEJI 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Natasha Zinko

Photo from Natasha Zinko

 
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Dolls Kill

Photo from Dolls Kill

 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
