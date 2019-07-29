Where To Get ITZY's Outfits In The New ICY MV

The monster rookie, ITZY, has struck again!This time, they're back at it with their newest MV '.'With ',' ITZY broke their own record of being the stars of the music video to reach 5 million views in the shortest amount of time. ITZY's first music video,took around 12 hours whereas this one took only 10 hours to reach 5 million views.ITZY's popularity is soaring over the roof!And There's going to be an ITZY craze this season!So to prepare ourselves for the ICY summer, let's take a moment to assess the upcoming trend by looking at the outfits ITZY members are wearing in the video. Here's where to get them!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com