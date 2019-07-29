JUNGKOOK Shares Group Photo of 97 Line Idols

On July 28th, Jungkook blessed us by showing a glimpse of the famous 97 line celebrity gathering.If you're a die hard K-Pop fan, you've probably heard about the group chat of male idols who were born in the year 1997. Members of this exclusive group includes BTS Jungkook, Got7 Yugyeom and BamBam, Seventeen DK, Minkyu, and The8, Astro Cha Eunwoo and NCT 127 Jaehyun.In the photo that Jungkook posted on Twitter captioned "Gu-chil-s (97 line)", Yugyeom, Minkyu, Cha Eunwoo and Jungkook are seen sitting down in a restaurant. Unlike the bright, colorful, and charismatic idols they become on stage, they seem chilled out wearing comfortable outfits with no makeup.We really need an explanation to what happened in the year 1997!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com