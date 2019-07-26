DAESUNG's Official Statement After Reports of Illegal Activities in His Building

Channel A reported that a building in Gangnam owned by Bigbang's Daesung has been operating illegal activities.Daesung is currently serving in the military, but the building was bought in 2017 which was before his enlistment. According to Channel A, evidence of illegal activities and mediating prostitution services have been found.The building register indicates that floors 5 to 8 operates restaurants and photography studios. However, the elevator doesn't work for floors 5,6, and 7, and the 8th floor is blocked by a shutter. Neighboring businesses have witnessed women coming out from expensive cars and going into the building at night, and lights coming out from the window of the floors that were inaccessible during the daytime. When the reporters tried to enter the bar, they were resisted because it was a members-only bar.Daesung later gave an official statement. The following is a translation of his statement.Even after the statement was released, people are still unconvinced that Daesung really wasn't aware of the fact that there were illegal activities in his own building.What do you think about the matter?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com