This GIF Will Get You Dumped By BTS in Less Than 3 Seconds

voomvoom 2019.07.25 16:32
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Let's be honest here. How many of you have ever imagined BTS members as your boyfriend? Or should I ask, how often do you daydream about it? Don't worry, we won't judge.
 
Then how many of you tried imagining what it would be like to be dumped by them after asking them out? This GIF that shows you 7 different ways to be dumped by BTS is trending on Korean community sites! Sad, right? As if we would even get a chance to meet them to ask them out.
 
GIF from online community

GIF from online community

 
V: Dumps you in a second
J-Hope: Dumps you
Jimin: Seems troubled, but dumps you
Jin: Dumps you politely
SUGA: Doesn't even give a glance
RM: Kind, but uninterested
Jungkook: Checks to see if you're gone yet
 
So, how does it feel to be dumped without even asking them out in the first place? And which member's reaction was the most heartbreaking for you?
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
