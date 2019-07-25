This GIF Will Get You Dumped By BTS in Less Than 3 Seconds

Let's be honest here. How many of you have ever imagined BTS members as your boyfriend? Or should I ask, how often do you daydream about it? Don't worry, we won't judge.Then how many of you tried imagining what it would be like to be dumped by them after asking them out? This GIF that shows you 7 different ways to be dumped by BTS is trending on Korean community sites! Sad, right? As if we would even get a chance to meet them to ask them out.V: Dumps you in a secondJ-Hope: Dumps youJimin: Seems troubled, but dumps youJin: Dumps you politelySUGA: Doesn't even give a glanceRM: Kind, but uninterestedJungkook: Checks to see if you're gone yetSo, how does it feel to be dumped without even asking them out in the first place? And which member's reaction was the most heartbreaking for you?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com