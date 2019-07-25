본문 바로가기

BLACKPINK'S 'KILL THIS LOVE' MV Hits 500 Million Views!

voomvoom 2019.07.25 15:33
Photo from Youtube Screenshot

Photo from Youtube Screenshot

 
Blackpink's Kill This Love music video just hit 500 million views! 
 
The 500 million view count was reached exactly after 111 days after its release. This is 50 days faster than how long it took Ddu-du Ddu-du to reach 500 million views. 
 
Kill This Love is Blackpink's 4th song to hit 500 million views, after Ddu-du Ddu-du, boombaya, and As if it's your last. Don't forget the Ddu-du Ddu-du mv has over 800 million views now, which is the highest mv view count among all K-pop idol group music videos. 
 
Not far till it hits 1 billion! 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
