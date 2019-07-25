BLACKPINK'S 'KILL THIS LOVE' MV Hits 500 Million Views!

Blackpink'smusic video just hit 500 million views!The 500 million view count was reached exactly after 111 days after its release. This is 50 days faster than how long it tookto reach 500 million views.is Blackpink's 4th song to hit 500 million views, after, andDon't forget the Ddu-du Ddu-du mv has over 800 million views now, which is the highest mv view count among all K-pop idol group music videos.Not far till it hits 1 billion!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com