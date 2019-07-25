RM Features in Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" Remix: Seoul Town Road

RM teamed up with Lil Nas X in a remix fortoday, July 25th.Lil Nas X'sfeatured by Billy Ray Cyrus is a hit song which holds the record of longest time at No.1 in the Billboard chart, which is currently up for 16 weeks tied withby Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, and Justin Bieber, andby Boyz II Men and Mariah Carey.The song has been remixed numerously by many artists such as Diplo, Young Thug, and Mason Ramsey. And for each artists, a different colored horse is shown on the cover of the song. Now, RM has also joined the chat by showing his own version of the song with the title, and a brand new purple horse is shown in the image!The music starts with RM singing the chorus part in the beginning, followed by Lil Nas X's verse. Halfway through the song, RM's own lyric comes out and here are the lyrics.I got the homies in the backHave u heard of thatHomies made of steels from KoreaThey the bestRidin’ to the farmGrabbin’ all the cornWe gonna get your money with my homie in your backyardSo I guess you will be confused by the line "Homies made of steels from Korea". Well actually, homie has two meanings in his lyric. One is as we all know it, it means friend. And in Korean it means a type of Korean gardening tool to dig up the soil, thus the line that says "we gonna get your money with my homie in your backyard".Funny how RM chose the word "Homie" as wordplay because of what he mentioned in this year's Bangtan News. According to him, his recent hobby is to plant potted plants!The song is being trended on Twitter just a few hours after its release, and many celebrities are tweeting about it too! Even Lil Nas X tweeted a purple heart emoji, horse emoji, and stars emoji.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com