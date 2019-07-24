Is SUGA's Hometown making a BTS-themed Tour Course?!

If your bias is Suga, you may already know that his hometown is Daegu city in Korea.Turns out Daegu is so proud to have produced such a super star within their midst that they're planning to create a BTS-themed street for tourists!On July 23rd, Daegu-ilbo, the press of Daegu city, reported that the Buk-gu office of Daegu Metropolitan city announced their intentions to created a BTS-themed street. They are hoping to secure tourists within the area and maximize the economic benefits that visitors bring to the local community.The so-called Suga street will start from Suga's home to the areas near Daegu health college. Approximately 1 km of the road will be decorated according to the BTS-theme through pavement blocks, benches, and outer walls.Also they are considering to design the areas around Taejeon Elementary School, Gwaneum Middle School, and Kangbuk High School, the schools that Suga attended, to the Suga-theme. Apparently he rode bus 724 to get to school, so that could be incorporated in the BTS tour course.So far, this BTS-themed street is only in consideration and whether this becomes a reality will be decided next month. But Buk-gu office did contact BigHit entertainment and meet with Suga's father to discuss the matter.Will this become a reality? And if it does, ARMYs are you willing to visit?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com