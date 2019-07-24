Mnet Will Not Be Responding to Fans' Prosecution Charges

Produce X 101 is a reality show where trainees earn the chance to debut to follow their dreams. Unlike most survival programs where the celebrity mentors evaluate the participants, viewers of the program get to vote for their "pick" every day and the top 11 trainees with the most votes get to debut.However, the show with a seemingly democratic format has actually turned out to have been rigged by the producers. Numerous evidence shows that the number of votes has been fabricated, and national producers are in rage.After accusations of Produce X 101 being rigged has been raised, furious fans have consistently tried in every way possible to bring back justice. They contacted multiple newspaper companies asking them to report on the case, and even got in contact with politician Ha Tae-kyung who then uploaded a post on his Facebook, asking for prosecution investigation.National producers even started a petition in the Korean presidential website, and they are preparing to press charges against Mnet.For several days, Mnet remained silent without giving any response. Today however, an industry insider reported that Mnet is aware of the fans' plan to charge against them, but will not give any response.For more information on how accusations of Mnet fabricated the results of Produce X 101, check the article below.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com