X1 Is Already Suffering From Tenacious Sasaeng Fans

After Produce X 101 has met its glorious season finale last Friday, and 11 final trainees has been chosen to become members of the X1, fans were elated to see their biases debut as a perfect boy-group. However, some fans apparently got too excited.It hasn't even been a week since X1 members were announced but apparently the members are already suffering from sasaeng fans.For those of you who are not yet familiar with K-pop lingo, sasaeng fans are die-hard fans who are obsessed with their biases so much that they often risk their biases' safety or invade their privacy to see the biases off-stage. They call themselves fans but they're closer to being stalkers.These fans became a problem for the newly debuting X1 members as well. So much of a problem that their entertainment company issued a formal warning against the behavior of sasaeng fans.Below is what they announced."Hello. It's Swing EntertainmentFirst we would like to sincerely thank our fans for sending X1 your love and support.However, we would like to give a word of notice because there has been fans coming to see the members outside of official schedules that ask for fan participation.Behaviors like coming to see the artists outside of official fan-related schedules and chasing their vehicles are threatening the artists' safety as well as invading their privacy.Furthermore, it can harm unrelated bystanders.Hopefully you are aware that this would rather damage the artist's reputation.We ask fans to refrain from the behavior mentioned below and any other actions that could threaten the artists' safety or invade their privacy.1. Chasing the artist's vehicle2. Coming to the agency company building or their living quarters3. Touching their body or trying to take their belongings4. Hindering the artists from getting on their vehicle5. Blocking the roads in front of the agency company building and the artists' living quarters and hindering pedestrians from passing by6. Roadblocking to photograph or film the artistWe would like to further inform you that if you act in any way that would harm the artist or invade their privacy you will be unable to continue as a member of our fan cafe and will be unable to participate in live shows, including other events.We hope for your cooperation and you to respect the artists' safety and privacy as much as you love and support the members.We ask for you to express your support only during official schedules that ask fans to participate.Thank you,"X1's official debut will be in August 27th. After preparing for about a month, they will debut in front of supportive fans in Gocheok Sky dome and will continue their careers as X1 members for the next 5 years. So real X1 fans will be waiting there! Not in a dark alley near their living quarters or in the car waiting to tail-chase X1.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com