What Are BTS Members Wearing In Their WEIBO Update?!

This photo is from last night's Weibo update from BTS!BTS posted two group selfies on Weibo on July 23rd 5 p.m. looking friendlier than ever.Well, Voomvoom doesn't just stop there, reporting blandly that BTS updated a couple of friendly photos online.We go in further to get the info that you're interested in!What are BTS members wearing in this photo?Here's the fashion info I dug out!Like everything that BTS wears, these shirts immediately became in high-demand!If you want these shirts you better rush to get them because some of them are already sold out!Like the shirt Jungkook is wearing, that one is already out of stock.Unfortunately, I couldn't make out what Jin was wearing because I could only see the white short sleeve on the tip of the shoulder. But I'm assuming he's also matching with the rest of the members in Fila attire?Does this mean that BTS members are the new ambassadors of FILA, now? Fans are hopeful to see another brand advertisement with BTS's face on it.Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com