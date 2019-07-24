BTS Receives 4 Nominations in 2019 MTV Video Music Awards!!!

According to MTV News, BTS' title song from thealbumreceived 4 nominations for the upcoming MTV VMAs in August 26th.The hit song featuring Halsey has gained more than 400M views on YouTube, and has been nominated for Best Collaboration category.The song was also nominated for Best Art Direction with MU:E(Park Jin-sil, Kim Bo-na) who participated as art director, Best Choreography, and Best K-Pop.The Best K-Pop category is a newly revealed category first to be held in the 2019 MTV VMAs. Nominees include BTS', Blackpink's, EXO's, Monsta X's, NCT 127's, and TXT'sByandvoomvoomk@gmail.com