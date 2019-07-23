본문 바로가기

KANG DANIEL's Solo Debut Album Has Over 450,000 Pre-Orders!!

voomvoom 2019.07.23 16:58
Image from Twitter

Image from Twitter

 
There are still 2 days left before Kang Daniel's comeback but the number of pre-sale orders for his solo debut album is soaring to the roof! 
His newest album, Color on me, already has over 450,000 in pre-orders!
That's reaching a new record of pre-orders among K-pop male solo artists. You can see from the number of pre-orders how excited fans already are for Kang Daniel's comeback. 
With his fan showcase in Yes24 Live hall on July 25th 8 p.m., he is officially starting his solo career. 
The wait was long enough. Just two more days!!  
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com

 
