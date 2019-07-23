본문 바로가기

Body

BTS JIN Voted As The No.1 'Idol That Fans Would Love To Go On A Summer Vacation With'

voomvoom 2019.07.23 10:52
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡
더보기
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
It's summer season and we all know that this season is the time for romance and unforgettable summer flings.  
Well, in that case, we would love to bring along someone special on our vacay. 
Idol-charts did a poll on 'who would you most like to bring along on your summer vacation?' and guess who won!
BTS Jin!
 
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
Well his world-wide handsome face does have summer fling written all over it, doesn't it? 
Over 11 thousand people have voted for Jin securing his place as no.1. Runner-up was Park Ji-hoon, former member of Wanna-One, who got 20% of the votes with 3,821 fans voting for him! 
 
What about you? Who would you want to take on your summer vacation? 
Let us know in the comments! 
 
By Yeonseung Kim and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com 
 
Related Article: 
Bangtan Bomb: BTS' Different Ways of Enjoying Pizza 
 
 
SNS로 공유하기
페이스북
트위터
카카오톡