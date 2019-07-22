EXO-SC Debuts Today at 6 p.m!!

On July 22nd, EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol are debuting as a very special, EXO-SC!They are revealing their music video, 'What a Life' at 6 p.m. today!It's going to be different from EXO's previous tracks as Sehun and Chanyeol are newly stepping foot in hip hop! They have asked their fans to treat their music without any prejudice that they're K-pop idols. Fans are all very curious to see how these K-pop performers mastered this new genre into their own.So make sure you check that out today at 6!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com