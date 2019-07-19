Where To Get The Backless Dress From JENNIE's Instagram Update Today

Today on my way to work, I opened up my Instagram and the first thing I saw at the top of my feed was Jennie's Instagram update. She was wearing a seductive disco backless dress and in the caption, she wrote"Take me out to dinner?"Ok, my heart immediately dropped at her gorgeousness. I don't know a single soul brazen enough to turn Jennie's request to take her out.Then when my consciousness came back, my follow-up reaction was 'I need that dress.' Just look how drop-dead gorgeous it looks on her.So rather than working, I spent my morning doing some thorough investigation on where to get that dress. (time well-spent)Well I thought that I would generously share some of my new-found wisdom with some of you.Well, here it is!The dress is called the disco dress and is from Alyx studio!It's priced at 310 euros, but all the sizes are sold out at the moment:/Ok, I'm not going to lie I was slightly discouraged. But to be honest, even if it wasn't sold out it would have been above my price range.So I found some alternative dresses to satiate my serious desire to get my hands on a cute backless mini dress.First dress is the Gwendolyn mini dress from Revolve and it's $86. Ok, I feel much more comfortable now with the price tag.Revolve had so many cute mini black dresses but I chose this one because this one hugs the body like Jennie's dress did and it's backless!Next alternative I found was from Hello Molly! Hello Molly is an Australian retail brand but they also ship overseas so you can get their products no matter where you're at. This dress is called 'A night in soho' and is priced at AU$66. This one resembles the metallic disco dress of Jennie's dress.Last is just a classic black cami strap mini dress. Because black mini dresses never fail you. This is also from Hello Molly and it's called 'Caught in the night.' Price? AU $59. Not bad huh?Of course, I didn't forget the backless feature.Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com