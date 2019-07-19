Is PSY's Concert Going To Have An Empty Audience Today?

Today is the day for Psy's annual Summer Swag concert in Busan. And even on the day of the concert, demands for ticket refunds are flooding. How did it come to this?You may already know PSY for his iconic K-pop song,. Psy was the star of, the song that literally broke the internet and once reached a new record for having the highest number of Youtube views on its music video. With the song's music video exceeding over 2 billion in Youtube views, it's still the no.1 most viewed K-pop music video of all time.Psy's massive international success bolstered Psy up to a place of admiration and Psy was once revered as the trailblazer of K-pop and a contemporary musical legend. But now, it seems like that title is becoming a bit jaded with the public slowly turning against this K-pop icon with the recent controversy involving his concert and allegations for arranging prostitution.Every summer Psy hosted his annual Summer Swag concert in Korea. And every year, the Summer Swag concert never failed to disappoint. Psy is known for hosting the most entertaining concerts and the annual Summer Swag was just the cream of the crop that became symbolic of summer festivities.However this year, the weather forecast forewarned that typhoon Danas will be visiting the Korean peninsula and will hit hard on Busan coastal waters. With the typhoon coming, people expected the Busan Summer Swag to be canceled but Psy refused to do so. On July 18th, Psy expressed his adamant stance to keep the show going by writing on his Instagram of last year's summer swag concert in Kwangju."We were within the typhoon's orbit that year as well. But just in case we weren't, I did my best to prepare for the show and the event wrapped up beautifully.The weather forecast about Busan is quite flexible at the moment. At the day of the concert, we might go through with the event as planned or change the date if we happen to be in the typhoon's direct orbit.But for now, we're going to assume that the event will go accordingly as planned and do our best to prepare for the upcoming event.p.s. In the past 19 years we have never changed the date that we promised with our audience"And today, finally the day of the concert, on July 19th, Psy once again posted,"The Busan concert will go as planned.The current weather forecast reports that we will not be under the typhoon's influence."Unfortunately, Psy's stubbornness to keep the date was not reflected as an act of professionalism. The public eye was already sore on this star as he has been involved with the recent YG founder, Yang Hyun-suk's allegations for arranging prostitution. Yang Hyun-suk was recently suspected for arranging sexual services to important foreign clients and investors and Psy's name came up in the midst of the investigation. His allegations are not definite but it was enough to turn the audience against him. So his fans seemed unmoved by the fact that Psy was trying to professionally keep his promised concert date, and rather saw it as a stubborn act to make money while risking the safety of the audience.Even on the day of his concert, many who booked the ticket are demanding a refund. Seems like, in this rainy weather, Psy is going to have to look down on a rather empty audience hall.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com