NORAZO's Shocking Performance on Their Way to Music Bank

No, this is not a scene from a comical drama and no, he is not a comedian.Musical male duo Norazo showed off a never-before-seen performance on their way to recordin KBS. To promote their new single, they literally took a shower during their photo time.ZoBin, who was wearing a bright yellow gown, tights with muscles printed on them, and what seems to be a bigger version of a showerhead as a necklace, marched to the photo spot followed by OneHm dressed as a farmer with a herbicide sprayer.When ZoBin approached the red bucket that was already laid out, he took off his gown and stepped in the bucket. While OneHm sprayed water onto his head, he took out the shampoo from his pocket and pumped it several times on his head.After he rinsed off all the bubbles they posed in front of reporters, who were all clicking away. Props to Norazo for not even breaking a slight smile!Actually, this isn't the first time Norazo gave such a shocking and unconventional appearance. To promote their song, ZoBin somehow glued his hair in to cider bottles and even spray painted them green.Well, jokes on you because after that, they actually became the model for a Korean cider brand!So, would you listen to the songafter watching this video?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com