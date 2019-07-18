BTS JIN & JIMIN Haven't Changed At All Since They Were Little

Some pictures of the younger BTS members were revealed through online fan communities!And fans are amazed to see how little Jin and Jimin changed over the time!Well, let's take a look at some of their childhood photos, shall we?Ok, Jimin has barely changed over time!His nickname mochi is even more understandable now considering how he's still keeping his baby face.Shall we see a side-by-side comparison?Uncanny.Jin also barely changed during the years. He has aged very well, don't you think?A fan made this photoshopped picture of young Jin and old Jin sitting side by side at a table.Almost like father and son, right? How adorable is this?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com