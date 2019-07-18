본문 바로가기

JIMIN's Open-minded Fashion Philosophy: Wear it However You Want!

voomvoom 2019.07.18 16:49
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Here is some of the moments Jimin proved that he is unbiased and open-minded toward fashion. By open-minded I mean he has a unique way of seeing clothes and a different perspective on how to wear them.
 
Jimin especially doesn't care which side of a clothing should come in front. For instance, he thinks that zippers always come in front.
 
1.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
Jimin: Why is it so uncomfortable?
Jungkook: That's because you're wearing it backwards.
Jimin: Doesn't the zipper come in front?
 
Nope.
 
2.
 
Screenshot from YouTube

Screenshot from YouTube

 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
No, Jimin. How many times do we have to tell you to make you accept the fact that zippers can also be placed in the back?
 
3.  
The Chimmy T-shirt he was wearing in a Run! BTS episode was also supposed to be worn backwards, as shown here in the picture from the official merch website.
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
4. 
 
Screenshot from V Live

Screenshot from V Live

 
ARMY: Ooh I should get that T-shirt Jimin is wearing! It looks so cute
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
ARMY: ...Again? 
 
Okay Jimin we give up. You wear whichever suits you. Somehow he always manage to pull it off anyways, right?
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
