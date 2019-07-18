IU's Secret Trick To Becoming 180cm Tall When You're Not

Even 166cm IU can look like a super model if you just know how to hold your phone right.The making film for the teaser ofwas uploaded on IU's official YouTube channel on July 10th.After a hard day's work of the teaser shoot, IU fell asleep in the drama set. When she woke up she moved over to a frame and started to pose in front of it.The staffs who were taking IU's photo brought the attention of netizens because of their unique posture.The cameraman who had been filming said "This seems to be a popular pose these days". IU replied "You can look like you're 180cm tall when someone takes a picture of you posing like this".The staff explained, "Extend one side of your leg like this, and let the center of gravity come to your belly button".Netizens reacted, "Now I'm definitely trying out that technique" and "Perhaps that's possible because IU was the model?".This somewhat uncomfortable method might just be the pro tip you were seeking for when taking photos in front of landmarks!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com