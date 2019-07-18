SHINEE TAEMIN Finally Opens Up HIs Instagram Account!

Shinee Fans! The wait is no longer! Taemin finally opened up his Instagram account after remaining private for several weeks!In June, fans noticed that the official Shinee account had started following a new unknown account named @lm__ltm. The account had Taemin's photo as the profile picture.Of course, immediately the fans have suspected that this was Taemin's official account. Taemin has been rather idle in the SNS community, so fans were already excited to get a mere glimpse of Taemin in the Instagram world.Unfortunately, however, his account remained private and closed for a several weeks. Fans remained hopeful though. And finally! After several weeks of wait, on Taemin's birthday, Taemin finally opened up his Instagram account to all! What a nice birthday surprise!So far he has only posted three pictures, and not even a day has passed since his account went public, but he already has up to 174 thousand followers!See what he posted on Instagram down here!Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com