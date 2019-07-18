SNSD Members Gather Up for a Surprise Reunion

Sooyoung from SNSD uploaded pictures of their surprise gathering late last night, July 17th.She posted a black and white selfie of 6 SNSD members-Sooyoung, Yuri, Taeyeon, Yoona, Seohyun and Hyoyeon-on her Instagram story. She wrote "We are Soshi Unnies for someone else".Before she uploaded the photo, she also posted a screenshot of Fin.K.L's new reality program JTBCFin.K.L is a South Korean girl group with 4 members, Lee Hyori, Ock Joo-hyun, Lee Jin, and Sung Yu-ri. They were one of the first generation idol groups alongside H.O.T, S.E.S, Sechs Kies and SHINHWA. They debuted in 1998 from DSP Media and became one of the top idol groups with hit songs, andAfter a few years since their debut, each member started their individual careers, bringing up rumors that Fin.K.L is spliting up. However they strongly denied such rumors and kept showing their stable friendship by uploading photos of their gatherings on social media. Their reunion inis the first time in 14 years for them to officially appear on TV as a group since their last album in 2005.SNSD members have also decided to part ways to pursue their own career, but is still remaining as close friends. Can we expect to see an SNSD reality show in the near future?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com