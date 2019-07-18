5 Affordable Matching Accessories With BTS members!!

Want to show your love of BTS through accessorizing? Here are 5 accessories that BTS wore! And with the affordable price tag on these items, you can wear them now too!Get yourself a matching accessory with BTS!RM recently posted on Instagram a selfie of himself wearing a Bpb initial necklace! Isn't it so pretty?And it looks like it would look great on everybody no matter your gender and no matter your skin tone! Get this necklace that's perfect for everyday wear. The best news? It's only 49,000 KRW! That's around $41.5.J-Hope wore this necklace in the Lights MV.You might think everything that BTS wears would be from high-end brands and of exorbitant prices, considering BTS members' international superstar status.But Nuh-uh. This necklace that J-Hope wore in his music video is only $35. How cool would it be if you could wear the same necklace as J-Hope with only $35!The necklace J-Hope is wearing is from QUANTEZ x CRITIC two face emoji necklace and is priced at $412.Ok so to be completely honest, in my economic standards, anything that exceeds $100 isn't exactly easy-breezy affordable. So getting a $412 would be way more than how much I would usually spend on a single accessory.But the reason I brought this necklace to the list is that 3 of the 7 BTS members wore this very accessory! Well then, they must really like it!The version that J-hope is wearing is the iced out version and it's encrusted with crystals back and forth so that's probably why it's over 400 USD.But here's the good news. The necklace Suga and RM are wearing is also the QUANTEZ x CRITIC two face emoji necklace but it's in silver without any of the crystal embellishments. It's simple edgy and a great accessory piece to spice up a mundane outfit. The price of this one? 139,000 KRW (approx. $117). That's almost only a quarter of the price of the necklace that J-Hope was wearing! This one is definitely more affordable and the simple, edgy design is more to my personal liking.Next up isn't really what you would call an accessory but still an affordable and easy way to show your love and support for BTS members.On 2019 Ep. 76 of Run! BTS, Jimin showed up with a plaid-patterned pajama set. The nightwear is from the brand Evenie and is priced at only $49. Actually, if you see from the bottom picture, Suga, Jimin, V, RM are all wearing a set of pajamas. The PJs that they're wearing are all from the same brand, Evenie, and around the same price range! Not bad of a price to pay from some comfortable sleepwear right?And considering that 4 of 7 BTS members wore it, totally worth it!Last is Jin's phone case! Jin's nickname between the fans was always Jinpaca due to Jin and the animal alpaca's striking resemblance. I mean, you probably already know this but even Jin's BT21 character, RJ, is an alpaca. Well seems like this nickname really struck well with Jin. He's now accessorizing with adorable alpaca Items!Like this cute alpaca phone case, for example. This phone case is from Design Skin and is priced at only 28,000 KRW, which is only around $24.Out of these 5, which one was your favorite? Let us know in the comments! Also, let us know if you want to see more articles like this one:)Disclaimer: This post is not sponsored.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com