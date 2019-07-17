Pro Tip: How to Tell BTS Hyung Line and Maknae Line Apart

There are many different ways to group BTS into units. There's 95 line consisted of V and Jimin, rap line and vocal line and such. One of the most typical ways to categorize the 7 boys is by their age.First, there is the Hyung line, RM, Jin, Suga, and J-Hope.And there's the Maknae line, V, Jimin and Jungkook.People have different opinions on which is the easiest way to distinguish the Hyung line and the Maknae line. One of the quickest ways to tell them apart is by listening to the audio.If the audio is full and loud, it's probably the Hyungs. And if the sound is muted but the motions are extreme then it's the Maknaes.Another way is by checking who is dancing while introducing the song, and who is sitting down and watching the kids do their thing.When Jimin gave spoilers for the choreography of their new song, Hyung line rushes forward to stop them and Maknaes don't give a damn and just chew on their chicken.If you can let go of the safety bar on a Viking then you are a Maknae line. And see how frightened the Hyung line is?Obviously, the Hyung line.And clear as crystal, the Maknae line.Well, of course, there is the exception when the eldest wants to join the Maknae line.To balance out their enormous personality gap, BTS figured out a clever trick in which they put each of the Maknaes between the Hyungs to prevent them from getting too excited in big events.If you are clearly aware of the company motto, you're a Hyung line."We're a group who only mentions male artists. That's our company motto(?). It has been like that ever since we debuted. We only have male trainees as well."Maknae line doesn't care what the motto is."(Unanimously) I.O.I"Hyung line tends to jabber away while eating whereas the Maknaes are too busy stuffing food in their mouths.The distinction becomes obvious when a lizard appears in their hotel in Hawaii.So here is a quiz. I have to warn you, it's super hard so you want to pay close attention.Can you tell the Hyungs and Maknaes apart in the following images?Fun fact is that the Hyung line (all except for RM) is all the youngest in their family, while the Maknae line (all except for Jungkook) is the eldest in their family.If you're too preoccupied with playing the game that you completely forget the cameraman, then that would be all 7 members of BTS.Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com