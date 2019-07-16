Why BAEKHYUN Gave Out Free Coffee For Fans That Hardly Tasted Like Coffee

BAEKHYUN's solo albumis selling out like fire and he is busy these days appearing on music programs to perform his title songFor fans who always wait outside in the sun before the pre-recording, BAEKHYUN prepared a coffee truck to help EXO-Ls quench their thirst. Fans could choose from light Americano, strawberry smoothie, and grapefruit ade.A true fan of BAEKHYUN's would know that the entire menu consists of BAEKHYUN's personal favorites. What's especially noteworthy is the Americano.Most of the review had the same comment that the coffee was too light, just the way BAEKHYUN likes it. One fan commented, "Review for BAEKHYUN's Americano: As if they seasoned ice water with coffee grinds like this."BAEKHYUN seemed to have heard these comments and this is what he said.Hi, this is Baekhyun!Did you all enjoy the drink EXO-Ls?I enjoyed mine. Hands down...light Americano is the best!Many of you said that it tasted like water that smells like coffee..I guarantee that you'll soon be addicted to this taste^^See you soon at the fan sign event! >< HeheheheHow do you like your coffee? Light like BAEKHYUN? Or strong and dark?Byandvoomvoomk@gmail.com