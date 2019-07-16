본문 바로가기

Why BAEKHYUN Gave Out Free Coffee For Fans That Hardly Tasted Like Coffee

voomvoom 2019.07.16 16:48
Photo from Twitter

Photo from Twitter

 
BAEKHYUN's solo album City Lights is selling out like fire and he is busy these days appearing on music programs to perform his title song UN Village.
 
For fans who always wait outside in the sun before the pre-recording, BAEKHYUN prepared a coffee truck to help EXO-Ls quench their thirst. Fans could choose from light Americano, strawberry smoothie, and grapefruit ade.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
A true fan of BAEKHYUN's would know that the entire menu consists of BAEKHYUN's personal favorites. What's especially noteworthy is the Americano.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Most of the review had the same comment that the coffee was too light, just the way BAEKHYUN likes it. One fan commented, "Review for BAEKHYUN's Americano: As if they seasoned ice water with coffee grinds like this."
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
BAEKHYUN seemed to have heard these comments and this is what he said.
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
Hi, this is Baekhyun!
Did you all enjoy the drink EXO-Ls?
I enjoyed mine. Hands down...light Americano is the best!
Many of you said that it tasted like water that smells like coffee..
I guarantee that you'll soon be addicted to this taste^^
See you soon at the fan sign event! >< Hehehehe
 
Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

Photo from online community

 
 
How do you like your coffee? Light like BAEKHYUN? Or strong and dark?
 
By Flora Lee and Bongbong voomvoomk@gmail.com
 
